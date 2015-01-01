About the team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the role

We’re seeking an experienced Workplace Operations Generalist to lead OpenAI’s HQ events and community management. This role's primary focus (60%) is to coordinate the growing number of visitor streams we host in OpenAI’s HQ, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all visitors by collaborating closely with internal OpenAI teams and external Ops partners, such as catering and security. The remaining responsibilities involve supporting the Operations team administratively and operationally, working closely with each workplace functional group to ensure OpenAI provides the best environment for researching and deploying safe AGI.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Organize and manage events taking place in or around our headquarters, partnering with various teams and groups to ensure a high-quality concierge experience for all attendees.

Coordinate room scheduling, invitations, and other event-related logistics.

Develop and maintain expertise in event planning, workplace community management, and workplace or office operations.

Managing workplace AV systems and other relevant technology is a bonus.

Assist the Workplace Operations team in maintaining workplace excellence by producing workplace-related reports, managing accounts, and maintaining ops-related documentation.

Publish relevant documents and communications to the larger organization.

This is a great opportunity for someone with:

2+ years of experience in workplace experience management, workplace community management, and/or workplace and business operations management.

Expertise in event planning, workplace community management, and workplace or office operations.

High proficiency in G Suite, Excel/Google Sheets, workplace-related SaaS tools such as Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana.

Working knowledge of workplace AV systems.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $120,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via accommodation@openai.com.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy