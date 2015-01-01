About the Team

The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience) to support our growing company in its mission to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity. Our driving mission is High-Quality, Humble, Human-Centered Hospitality with Intention.

About the Role

As a Workplace MAC (Moves, Adds, & Changes) Specialist, you’ll assist our MAC Coordinator who leads our MAC program and be responsible for integrating our many new hires within their teams. This includes setting up their desks to working with managers on placement and layout. As the company grows and employees are shifted in future physical moves, you’ll play a key part in ensuring each move is successful and manage administrative tasks spanning printing move labels and floor plans to serving as a key traffic director for moving vendors.

This role is based in San Francisco HQ and will need to be in the office 5 days per week. This is a 6-month contingent role, and the pay for this role is $45.67/hour, 40 hours per week. Benefits will be available including health insurance and time off. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.

In this role, you will:

Be the POC for all new hire desk placements and work with team managers to ensure their new hires have a successful onboarding experience.

Support the MAC Coordinator in small and large moves.

Manage the administrative aspects of a move (e.g. move lists, floorplans, labels).

Supervise moving vendors on move day and work with Security and other partners for access and space usage.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

1+ years in a facilities or workplace role with an understanding of the MAC and onboarding process.

High proficiency with G Suite, Excel/Google Sheets and any ticketing systems (Jira, ServiceNow, Zendesk, etc.)

Strong written communication and organizational skills.