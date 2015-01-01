About the Team
The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience) to support our growing company in its mission to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity. Our driving mission is High-Quality, Humble, Human-Centered Hospitality with Intention.
About the Role
As a Workplace MAC (Moves, Adds, & Changes) Specialist, you’ll assist our MAC Coordinator who leads our MAC program and be responsible for integrating our many new hires within their teams. This includes setting up their desks to working with managers on placement and layout. As the company grows and employees are shifted in future physical moves, you’ll play a key part in ensuring each move is successful and manage administrative tasks spanning printing move labels and floor plans to serving as a key traffic director for moving vendors.
This role is based in San Francisco HQ and will need to be in the office 5 days per week. This is a 6-month contingent role, and the pay for this role is $45.67/hour, 40 hours per week. Benefits will be available including health insurance and time off. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.