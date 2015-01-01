About the Team

Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the Role

We’re looking for a hospitality and employee-centered workplace experience professional. The Workplace Coordinator is responsible for ensuring our work environment is functional, comfortable, and conducive to efficient operations. This role entails overseeing office space allocations, supporting the moves team, and executing on day-to-day workplace services to ensure a seamless experience for employees. The ideal candidate is a highly organized, detail-oriented individual with a strong background in office management, space planning, and facilities coordination.

By shaping the physical workspace and creating an exceptional employee experience, you’ll play a vital role in cultivating a culture of collaboration and innovation at OpenAI.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Make sure the lights are on, the surfaces are clean, food is hot, and in general all workspaces are a joyful, organized, and welcoming destination where everyone can focus on working individually as well as collaboratively towards shipping big and small results

Represent the needs and experiences of the employees that you will be supporting

Support the workplace team with general issue ticket resolutions, ensuring your building or workspace meets our team SLAs

Support cross-functional teams throughout the employee life cycle and partner with cross-functional teams to deliver the workplace team mission, including but not limited to:

Support moves, adds, changes of employees and team locations within your designated workplace or building



Support set up of workstation equipment and maintaining inventory of office supplies, equipment, and other large to small workplace assets



Assist in the development and management of office policies and procedures

Assist in ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations

Work with the Corporate Security team to be responsible for the safety and security of the location and employees under your care

Interface and be the main contact for facilities vendors and other 3rd party vendors servicing your workspace

You might thrive in this role if you:

3+ years of workplace experience at companies with 1000+ employees

Have great communication and eager to excel in change management and understanding 2nd and 3rd-order effects of changes

Have experience managing concurrent projects while balancing multiple request streams

Strong user of Excel/Google Sheets, workplace-related SaaS tools like Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $140,000 — $140,000 USD