About the Team
Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.
About the Role
We’re looking for a hospitality and employee-centered workplace experience professional. The Workplace Coordinator is responsible for ensuring our work environment is functional, comfortable, and conducive to efficient operations. This role entails overseeing office space allocations, supporting the moves team, and executing on day-to-day workplace services to ensure a seamless experience for employees. The ideal candidate is a highly organized, detail-oriented individual with a strong background in office management, space planning, and facilities coordination.
By shaping the physical workspace and creating an exceptional employee experience, you’ll play a vital role in cultivating a culture of collaboration and innovation at OpenAI.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
