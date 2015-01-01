Careers

Workplace Coordinator

San Francisco, California, United States — Workplace

About the Team

Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the Role

We’re looking for a hospitality and employee-centered workplace experience professional. The Workplace Coordinator is responsible for ensuring our work environment is functional, comfortable, and conducive to efficient operations. This role entails overseeing office space allocations, supporting the moves team, and executing on day-to-day workplace services to ensure a seamless experience for employees. The ideal candidate is a highly organized, detail-oriented individual with a strong background in office management, space planning, and facilities coordination.

By shaping the physical workspace and creating an exceptional employee experience, you’ll play a vital role in cultivating a culture of collaboration and innovation at OpenAI.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Make sure the lights are on, the surfaces are clean, food is hot, and in general all workspaces are a joyful, organized, and welcoming destination where everyone can focus on working individually as well as collaboratively towards shipping big and small results
  • Represent the needs and experiences of the employees that you will be supporting
  • Support the workplace team with general issue ticket resolutions, ensuring your building or workspace meets our team SLAs
  • Support cross-functional teams throughout the employee life cycle and partner with cross-functional teams to deliver the workplace team mission, including but not limited to: 
    • Support moves, adds, changes of employees and team locations within your designated workplace or building
    • Support set up of workstation equipment and maintaining inventory of office supplies, equipment, and other large to small workplace assets
    • Assist in the development and management of office policies and procedures
  • Assist in ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations
  • Work with the Corporate Security team to be responsible for the safety and security of the location and employees under your care
  • Interface and be the main contact for facilities vendors and other 3rd party vendors servicing your workspace

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • 3+ years of workplace experience at companies with 1000+ employees
  • Have great communication and eager to excel in change management and understanding 2nd and 3rd-order effects of changes
  • Have experience managing concurrent projects while balancing multiple request streams
  • Strong user of Excel/Google Sheets, workplace-related SaaS tools like Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$140,000$140,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

