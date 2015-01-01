About the role
OpenAI is seeking a highly motivated and experienced VC Partnerships Manager to join our Startups Go To Market team. You will play a critical role in managing relationships with top venture capital funds and startup accelerators, with the goal of providing exceptional support to the portfolio companies of these funds.
We believe that many of the most disruptive and category-defining AI applications will be created by startups. The Startup Go To Market team’s mission is to help startups harness the power of AI models to drive these advances. You will support startups across stages with resources that help them get started with OpenAI APIs and build quickly, and provide access to OpenAI teams, community, and expertise to support their growth.
This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and strategy. You’ll be responsible for forming and managing partnerships with top venture investors, accelerators, and other partners in the startup ecosystem, as well as working across the OpenAI organization to help startups accelerate their progress and be successful using our models. You’ll work cross-functionality with product, research, engineering, marketing, support, and solutions architecture to help customers get the most out of our models.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
