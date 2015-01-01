About the role

OpenAI is seeking a highly motivated and experienced VC Partnerships Manager to join our Startups Go To Market team. You will play a critical role in managing relationships with top venture capital funds and startup accelerators, with the goal of providing exceptional support to the portfolio companies of these funds.

We believe that many of the most disruptive and category-defining AI applications will be created by startups. The Startup Go To Market team’s mission is to help startups harness the power of AI models to drive these advances. You will support startups across stages with resources that help them get started with OpenAI APIs and build quickly, and provide access to OpenAI teams, community, and expertise to support their growth.

This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and strategy. You’ll be responsible for forming and managing partnerships with top venture investors, accelerators, and other partners in the startup ecosystem, as well as working across the OpenAI organization to help startups accelerate their progress and be successful using our models. You’ll work cross-functionality with product, research, engineering, marketing, support, and solutions architecture to help customers get the most out of our models.

In this role, you'll:

Manage and develop a set of partner-level relationships with top venture capital funds, startup accelerator programs, and other external partners in the startup ecosystem

Develop strategies to drive adoption of OpenAI’s models among thousands of startups and ensure companies have the resources they need to build quickly and effectively using OpenAI’s models

Identify opportunities for 1:many engagements and events for founders, and execute in collaboration with VC firm and internal teams

Provide technical guidance to startups in 1:1 engagements, in partnership with internal technical teams

Represent OpenAI at startup ecosystem events and speaking engagements

Analyze key metrics within startup portfolios and create reports and provide insights to internal and external stakeholders

Contribute to the development of programs and strategic initiatives focused on startup customers

Serve as an advocate for improving the startup experience building with OpenAI, synthesizing product feedback from insights captured from our work with startups

Closely monitor the industry landscape and startup landscape to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Collaborate with solutions, marketing, communications, business operations, people operations, finance, product management, and engineering

Support the recruitment and onboarding of other teammates

Support the development of company culture

We're seeking someone with experience including:

Passion for the startup ecosystem and supporting the growth of fast-growing companies

Experience as a founder of a venture-backed startup (preferably a technical founder), a venture capital investor, or early employee at a fast-growing startup

Technical understanding of AI technologies and AI product landscape

10+ years experience managing high-value external relationships (e.g., customers, partners, investors, Board of Directors) and working directly with founders and C-level executives

Communicating technical concepts to customers and internal stakeholders

Leading high-visibility customer engagements (e.g., conferences, 1:many events, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

Public speaking ability

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are customer-centric. You are motivated to deeply understand your customer’s priorities and help them achieve their vision for using our models to improve their products and services. You build strong relationships with executives and professionals across functions and serve as a trusted advisor.

You are motivated to deeply understand your customer’s priorities and help them achieve their vision for using our models to improve their products and services. You build strong relationships with executives and professionals across functions and serve as a trusted advisor. Have a passion or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence. You embrace the opportunity to help deploy our technology in a way that benefits humanity. You’re excited to educate our customers on AI and how to plan for the future.

You embrace the opportunity to help deploy our technology in a way that benefits humanity. You’re excited to educate our customers on AI and how to plan for the future. Are a builder. You are excited to impact how our company operates and scales. Your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision.

You are excited to impact how our company operates and scales. Your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision. Are excited by new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions.

You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions. Are a strategist. You deeply understand go to market best practices and raise the bar for our organization. You think and plan forward on the order of years and bring internal and external stakeholders along with your strategy.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $235,000 — $285,000 USD