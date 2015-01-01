About the Team
At OpenAI, our User Operations team is central to ensuring that our customers' experience with our products is nothing short of exceptional. We serve a diverse customer base, ranging from early-stage startups to global enterprises, across ChatGPT and our API. Our team works closely with Sales, Product, Engineering, and countless other teams, overseeing a multitude of responsibilities that ensure we're delivering the best possible support to our users at scale.
About the Role
We are lookin for dedicated, experienced, and passionate individuals to help grow our User Operations team. In this role, you will be interacting directly with our customers through support tickets and Slack messages, troubleshooting complex issues to define the undefined, and setting a positive precedent for the rest of the team to follow. Your work will bring us toward industry-leading response times while building our internal customer feedback operations in an increasingly intricate space. Our team will consist of members who have individual contributor, leadership, and program management experience.
This role presents a unique opportunity to bring about systemic improvements in the user experience while engaging with breakthrough AI technologies. If you thrive in environments that value impact, collaboration, and fast-paced problem-solving, you might be the perfect fit for our team
This role is based in London, UK. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.