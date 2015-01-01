About the team

At OpenAI, our User Operations team is central to ensuring that our customers' experience with our products is nothing short of exceptional. We serve a diverse customer base, ranging from early-stage startups to global enterprises, across ChatGPT and our API. Our team works closely with Sales, Product, Engineering, and countless other teams, overseeing a multitude of responsibilities that ensure we're delivering the best possible support to our users at scale.

About the role

We are looking for dedicated, experienced, and passionate individuals to help establish our User Operations team. In this role, you will be interacting directly with our customers, digging into complex issues to define the undefined, and setting a positive precedent for the rest of the team to follow. Your work will bring us toward industry-leading response times and user experience in an increasingly intricate space.

This role presents a unique opportunity to bring about systemic improvements in the user experience while engaging with breakthrough AI technologies. If you thrive in environments that value impact, collaboration, and fast-paced problem-solving, you might be the perfect fit for our team.

In this role, you will:

Work directly with customers to solve complex problems; then, figure out how to operationalize those solutions at scale.

Collaborate closely with various teams across OpenAI, defining and implementing changes that overhaul the support experience.

Design and implement support process improvements, focusing on tangible metrics like CSAT, SLAs, and of course striving for delightful interactions.

Equip other customer-facing teams with best-in-class training, playbooks, and workflows.

Foster a supportive and productive work culture within the User Operations team.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

10+ years of experience in user operations or customer support roles, ideally in tech startups or fast-paced environments.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to comprehend and communicate complex technical issues.

Proven experience in training cross-functional teams and driving performance improvements.

A customer-centric mindset, with a proven record of enhancing user experience.

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate your team.

Prior experience with user support systems and tools, and the ability to learn new systems quickly.

