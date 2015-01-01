About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires effective engagement with public policy stakeholders and the broader community impacted by AI. Accordingly, our Public Policy team builds authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials and the broader AI policymaking community to inform and support our shared work in these domains. We ensure that insights from policymakers inform our work and - in collaboration with our colleagues and external stakeholders - seek to further regulation, industry standards, and safe and beneficial development of AI tools.

About the Role

As the UK Policy and Partnerships Lead, you will develop strategies and lead OpenAI’s public policy engagement in the United Kingdom. You will also develop and manage relationships with key international partners, including civil society groups, researchers and experts, seeking to advance partnerships that align with OpenAI’s mission.

OpenAI is constantly evolving as we release industry-leading research and tools, and you'll face new challenges as the needs of the organization evolve. Day-to-day work may encompass anything from shaping strategic initiatives and policy documents to preparing our leaders for engagements with government officials to representing OpenAI in public forums.

We are looking for a self-directed and creative individual with experience managing relationships with both policymakers and international civil society groups, plus a sophisticated understanding of AI-related legislative and regulatory issues and processes in the UK.

This strategic yet hands-on role will report to the Head of European Public Policy & Partnerships and work closely with key internal and external partners.

This role is based in London and will require frequent travel to meet with key stakeholders. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

You should thrive in this role if you:

Are well versed in the issues around emerging AI technologies, and are eager to become conversant and confident enough to educate others.

Are an enthusiastic and effective coalition builder, who enjoys working independently, but also thrives as a member of a high performing, peer-led global team.

Are passionate about the promise of technology and the future of artificial intelligence but thoughtful about its potential risks.

We're looking for a blend of:

Established network and credibility with UK and international policymakers, regulators, civil society, and other stakeholders

Deep experience in technology policy

Sound judgment and outstanding personal integrity

Ability to execute in fast and flexible environments through rapid cycles of analysis, decision, and action

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey complex technical and policy concepts to diverse audiences

Strong strategic thinking, problem-solving, and project management skills

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the European Union system, institutions, and processes, and the key policy issues and debates related to AI

Track record of effectively working with cross-functional teams, especially engineering and research teams, and aligning a diverse range of internal and external partners

Genuine care and knowledge about the impact of technology on society

Previous work on AI issues and technical AI development expertise a significant plus

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.

Private medical insurance covering 100% of premiums for employees and their dependents

Pension plan with 4% employer contribution

52 weeks maternity leave and 20 weeks parental leave

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (£1,200 per year)

OpenAI is committed to promoting equal opportunities in employment. You and any job applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

