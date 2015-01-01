About the Team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco, where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the Role

This crucial role involves coordinating OpenAI’s commute benefits and transportation options. This role will use your exceptional organizational skills and keen eye for detail to coordinate onboarding/offboarding of new participants at regular election and mid-election cycles, managing internal program changes for each benefit type, and ensure seamless execution and administration of employee commute, parking, and transportation benefit and program experiences. In addition you will support the larger workplace team as needed.

By shaping employee’s commute to the workspace and creating an exceptional transit and workplace experience, you’ll play a vital role in ensuring OpenAI remains the best place for AI research and deployment.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, 5 days per week.

In this role, you will:

Maintain and update transit program participant information, distributing to the correct platforms to ensure a seamless program participation experience

Coordinate and perform audits of parking lots to ensure program compliance

Support and collaborate with cross-functional teams throughout the participant life cycle to maintain a well functioning and holistic employee benefit support experience

Be the knowledge holder of OpenAI’s transit program, able to answer any and all related questions.

Support micro mobility initiatives and help develop other alternative transit options

Support the larger workplace team by coordinating additional workplace programs and resolve workplace related issues.

You might thrive in this role if you:

1-2 years in transportation coordination or administration; HR or Operations coordination can suffice if previously worked with large spreadsheets or datasets (> 50K rows or sets)

Are highly organized and detail-oriented.

Have intermediate experience with Google Sheets and Gsuite

Have the ability to produce and manage complex information streams such as dynamic participant spreadsheets, multiple workstreams and various dashboard workflows, ensuring 100% accuracy on all

Experience with workplace ticketing tools like Jira, etc..

Customer service or client facing experience in demanding environments

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a contingent role, and the pay for this role is $67.30/hour, starting at 30 hours per week, and benefits will be available including health insurance and time off. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

(For US job postings) OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy