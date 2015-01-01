About the Team

In order to fulfill OpenAI’s ambitious technical mission, we must hire an incredibly talented, hard-working, mission-aligned, and diverse team. The Recruiting team at OpenAI works cross-functionally with all hiring managers throughout the organization to find and close incredible talent, provide an excellent candidate experience, and maintain our high hiring bar.

About the Role:

As a Technical Sourcing Manager, you will play a crucial role in shaping the sourcing strategy of our tech talent acquisition. You will lead and mentor a team of sourcers to identify, engage, and attract top technical talent. Your role will encompass the operational aspects of sourcing and strategic planning and execution, ensuring alignment with the company's growth and technical advancements.

In this role, you will:

Lead and Develop Team : Guide a team of technical sourcers, providing direction and support in their day-to-day activities while fostering an environment of learning and growth.

: Guide a team of technical sourcers, providing direction and support in their day-to-day activities while fostering an environment of learning and growth. Strategic Sourcing : Develop and implement innovative sourcing strategies to build a strong pipeline of technical talent. This includes staying updated with the latest trends in tech recruitment and leveraging various platforms and tools.

: Develop and implement innovative sourcing strategies to build a strong pipeline of technical talent. This includes staying updated with the latest trends in tech recruitment and leveraging various platforms and tools. Collaboration and Partnerships : Work closely with recruiters, hiring managers, and other stakeholders to understand technical requirements and deliver sourcing solutions that meet these needs.

: Work closely with recruiters, hiring managers, and other stakeholders to understand technical requirements and deliver sourcing solutions that meet these needs. Data-Driven Decision-Making : Utilize metrics and data analysis to drive sourcing strategies and improve team performance. Monitor and report on key recruitment metrics to stakeholders.

: Utilize metrics and data analysis to drive sourcing strategies and improve team performance. Monitor and report on key recruitment metrics to stakeholders. Candidate Engagement : Oversee and enhance candidate engagement initiatives, ensuring a positive experience that aligns with the company's brand and values.

: Oversee and enhance candidate engagement initiatives, ensuring a positive experience that aligns with the company's brand and values. Diversity and Inclusion: Actively contribute to the company's diversity and inclusion efforts, ensuring sourcing strategies attract diverse candidates.

We're looking for a blend of:

Sourcing Expertise : Profound knowledge and experience sourcing for software engineering roles, combined with a solid understanding of recruitment best practices.

: Profound knowledge and experience sourcing for software engineering roles, combined with a solid understanding of recruitment best practices. Leadership Skills : Strong leadership and team management skills, with a track record of mentoring and developing sourcing teams.

: Strong leadership and team management skills, with a track record of mentoring and developing sourcing teams. Strategic Thinking : Ability to think strategically and translate business needs into effective sourcing strategies.

: Ability to think strategically and translate business needs into effective sourcing strategies. Technical Acumen : A good understanding of technical roles and requirements, staying updated with tech industry trends.

: A good understanding of technical roles and requirements, staying updated with tech industry trends. Communication and Collaboration : Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships across all levels of an organization.

: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships across all levels of an organization. Analytical Skills : Strong analytical skills, using data and metrics to inform decisions and strategies.

: Strong analytical skills, using data and metrics to inform decisions and strategies. Inclusivity Focus: Commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and sourcing diverse talent.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $295,000 — $295,000 USD