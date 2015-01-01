About the team
In order to fulfill OpenAI’s ambitious technical mission, we must hire an incredibly talented, hard-working, mission-aligned, and diverse team. The Sourcing team at OpenAI works cross-functionally with all hiring managers throughout the organization to find and attract incredible talent, provide an excellent candidate experience, and maintain our high hiring bar.
About the role
We’re looking to hire a Sourcer who will work on OpenAI’s Engineering sourcing strategy and execution! We believe our mission deserves the best world’s best talent, and that begins with sourcing.
As a sourcer focusing on Engineering at OpenAI, you’ll have the opportunity to act as a strategic partner and build out org-wide best practices and processes.
There is a significant impact opportunity available on our recruiting team for someone with deep experience sourcing for a wide range of highly specialized roles and driving all stages of the front-end candidate funnel. You’ll identify and engage leading experts in their respective fields, and partner with our recruiters and technical leaders to scale and optimize our teams.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ or remote.
The compensation range for this role will be $91.34 to $115.38
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.