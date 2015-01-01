About the Team

The Applied AI Team’s purpose is to commercialize OpenAI’s technology in a manner that leads to broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) - in particular, by gaining practical experience in deploying these technologies safely. Within Applied AI, Trust and Safety’s mission is to define acceptable uses of OpenAI’s technology; establish detection and response systems to ensure that technology is not used in unsafe ways and to advance the set of use-cases that OpenAI can safely permit.

In 2020, we introduced GPT-3 as the first technology on the OpenAI API, allowing developers to integrate its ability to understand and generate natural language into their product. In 2021, we launched Copilot, powered by Codex, in partnership with GitHub, a new product that can translate natural language to code. In April 2022, we introduced DALL-E 2, AI that creates images from text, and in November 2022, we introduced ChatGPT.

About the Role

The Platform Abuse team protects OpenAI’s products from abuse. As a technical safety analyst, you will be responsible for discovering and mitigating new types of misuse, and scaling our detection techniques and processes. Platform Abuse is an especially exciting area since we believe most of the ways our technologies will be abused haven’t even been invented yet.

Please note that this role involves working with sensitive content, including sexual, violent, or otherwise-disturbing material. This is an operations role that requires participation in an on-call rotation that resolves urgent incidents, sometimes outside of normal work hours.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Discover, triage, investigate, and report on abusive behaviors on our platform

Respond to real-time safety incidents by stabilizing the problem and rolling out mitigations

Develop new ways to scale and automate our detection coverage

Collaborate with engineering, policy, and research teams to enhance our tooling and understanding of abusive content

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have a pragmatic approach to being on an operations and incident response team and can get in the weeds to get stuff done

Have experience on a highly technical trust and safety team and/or have worked closely with policy, content moderation, or security teams

Have experience in a technical detection or analysis role, or have experience with log analysis tools like Splunk/Humio

Can use scripting languages (Python preferred) to programmatically explore large datasets and generate actionable insights to solve problems

Bonus if you have experience with fraud, anti-automation, or API abuse

Bonus if you have experience with deploying scaled detection solutions using large language models, embeddings, or fine tuning

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $135,000 – $220,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

