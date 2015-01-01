About the Team

We believe that increasing compute is a huge lever to AI progress.

The Hardware Design team owns the design and/or sourcing of the compute, storage and interconnect hardware needed to build OpenAI’s supercomputers at the scale needed to deliver AGI that is beneficial to humanity. This includes:

Optimizing the processing hardware for AI models

Designing memory systems to keep up with the needs of training and inference

Enabling the scale-up and scale-out interconnect fabrics create the world’s most power supercomputers

We work at the very cutting edge of speed and scale. You won’t encounter another organization with as much compute per employee. We are a small team that moves quickly, with access to huge resources, working with a direct impact on the success of OpenAI and, by extension, the field of AI as a whole.

About the Role

As a Technical Program Manager at OpenAI, you will help bring our hardware roadmap to life, navigating an array of technical and partnership challenges. We’re looking for people excited to push the frontiers of computing by navigating technical explorations and are passionate about building.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Manage the design and implementation planning of our supercomputer hardware, working across technical, cross-functional and external stakeholders

Lead planning and scheduling of supercomputer hardware designs with our strategic partners and vendors

Coordinate and marshal internal resources and communication for efficient interaction with partners and vendors

You might thrive in this role if you:

Want to help design some of the world’s largest supercomputing systems, working at the edge of complex hardware challenges

Enjoy working with and enabling world-class AI Researchers and Engineers

Are passionate about the technical program function, and enjoy independently owning and delivering on your teams’ goals and cutting-edge problems in AI compute

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $270,000 — $340,000 USD