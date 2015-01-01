Skip to main content
Technical Program Manager, Hardware

San Francisco, California, United States — Research Acceleration

About the Team

We believe that increasing compute is a huge lever to AI progress.

The Hardware Design team owns the design and/or sourcing of the compute, storage and interconnect hardware needed to build OpenAI’s supercomputers at the scale needed to deliver AGI that is beneficial to humanity. This includes:

  • Optimizing the processing hardware for AI models
  • Designing memory systems to keep up with the needs of training and inference
  • Enabling the scale-up and scale-out interconnect fabrics create the world’s most power supercomputers

We work at the very cutting edge of speed and scale. You won’t encounter another organization with as much compute per employee. We are a small team that moves quickly, with access to huge resources, working with a direct impact on the success of OpenAI and, by extension, the field of AI as a whole.

About the Role

As a Technical Program Manager at OpenAI, you will help bring our hardware roadmap to life, navigating an array of technical and partnership challenges. We’re looking for people excited to push the frontiers of computing by navigating technical explorations and are passionate about building.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Manage the design and implementation planning of our supercomputer hardware, working across technical, cross-functional and external stakeholders
  • Lead planning and scheduling of supercomputer hardware designs with our strategic partners and vendors
  • Coordinate and marshal internal resources and communication for efficient interaction with partners and vendors

You might thrive in this role if you: 

  • Want to help design some of the world’s largest supercomputing systems, working at the edge of complex hardware challenges
  • Enjoy working with and enabling world-class AI Researchers and Engineers
  • Are passionate about the technical program function, and enjoy independently owning and delivering on your teams’ goals and cutting-edge problems in AI compute

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$270,000$340,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

