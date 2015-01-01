San Francisco, California, United States — Research Acceleration
About the Team
We believe that increasing compute is a huge lever to AI progress.
The Hardware Design team owns the design and/or sourcing of the compute, storage and interconnect hardware needed to build OpenAI’s supercomputers at the scale needed to deliver AGI that is beneficial to humanity. This includes:
We work at the very cutting edge of speed and scale. You won’t encounter another organization with as much compute per employee. We are a small team that moves quickly, with access to huge resources, working with a direct impact on the success of OpenAI and, by extension, the field of AI as a whole.
About the Role
As a Technical Program Manager at OpenAI, you will help bring our hardware roadmap to life, navigating an array of technical and partnership challenges. We’re looking for people excited to push the frontiers of computing by navigating technical explorations and are passionate about building.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
