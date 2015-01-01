About the Team

The Applied AI team is responsible for the engineering systems behind OpenAI’s first party and 3rd party products.

About the Role

As a Technical Program Manager, you will drive complex interdisciplinary research/engineering projects and programs across many teams.

We are looking for people who have experience running large scale complex technical programs. You will work with researchers/engineers to initiate new projects, set ambitious goals and milestones, and drive execution across multiple teams.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate closely with researchers/engineers on complex technical projects to define ambitious goals, requirements, and set priorities

Create technical roadmaps with milestones and coordinate across teams to deliver against them at all stages of the project lifecycle

Communicate progress, status and risk effectively to stakeholders internally and externally

Manage dependencies across multiple teams

Proactively identify new opportunities

Drive tool and process improvements to improve efficiency

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Experience managing complex technical programs at large scale. Preferably in AI and Infrastructure.

Experience working in a high-pace environment with continuously evolving priorities

Ability to work with research/engineering teams to set ambitious goals, milestones

Strong track of execution in delivering ambitious goals on complex cross-functional projects

Ability to see around the corners, anticipate and plan for risks.

Excellent communication skills

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $340,000 — $425,000 USD