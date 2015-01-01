About the team

The Trust & Safety Engineering team brings OpenAI's technology to the world safely. We helped release ChatGPT, GPT-4, Dall-E, and Codex which powers GitHub's Copilot. There's a lot more to come.

We are responsible for the safety underpinnings that let us to release both our own products and customers to develop their own on top of our APIs. We ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.

The Trust & Safety Engineering team works within our Applied Engineering organization managing a massive fleet of GPUs with scalable, robust, infrastructure powered by Kubernetes, Go, Python, Terraform, Kafka, Postgres, and Snowflake.

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to help grow the team, set clear direction for the future, and build a diverse and inclusive culture.

In this role, you will:

Lead a multi-disciplinary team of engineers responsible for scaling detection and remediation (enforcement) of policy violations and malicious actors, and designing and building proactive safety features which grow with the business

Establish and maintain a metrics program to ensure T&S objectives are being met

Balance long-term R&D projects with near-term execution to protect the consistent delivery of engineering solutions

Ensure your team of engineers are performing at their peak, are growing, and advancing in their careers

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Work with stakeholders across trust & safety, policy, legal, comms, as well as leadership to ensure projects are on track, your team is utilized effectively, and engineering needs are continuously addressed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 5 years of experience as an individual contributor engineer and at least 2 years of experience leading several other engineers, ideally in the Trust & Safety domain.

Have experience in T&S legal requirements, best-practices, and innovations

Have experience in threat modeling within the T&S space (across multiple disciplines and knowledge levels)

Are deeply thoughtful about culture, DEI, and team structure with a track record of improving these areas

Can dive into our codebase, intuit how it works, and be able to have a strong intuition for suggestions that will lead us to a stronger engineering position.

Experience closing competitive candidates for their team and the ability to craft and convey compelling visions of the future

Very high emotional intelligence and deeply empathetic personality. A strong ability to read between the lines and genuinely connect with a diverse range of fellow colleagues

A voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Experience in Machine Learning techniques is a plus, but not required

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $450,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

