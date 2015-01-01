About the Team

Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our products. Most recently, we released ChatGPT, GPT-4, the Whisper API, and DALL-E. We empower consumers and developers alike to use and access our start-of-the-art AI models, allowing them to do things that they’ve never been able to before.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced tech lead manager to lead (and eventually build out) our team that owns the foundational platform for identity across all OpenAI products. This involves building authentication, authorization, and access control systems – all while making the product experience seamless for our users and customers. You will work across our entire product fleet (ChatGPT, Plugins, API) and help us evolve and grow our identity offering. You will also work closely with other software engineers, who will use the platform to build out our products.

In this role, you will:

Manage, mentor, and build out a team of high performing backend engineers who would own our identity platform.

Architect and build the next generation of authentication and authorization at OpenAI – including integration with our ambitious future product roadmap.

Work across the stack to build end-to-end authentication products for our wide variety of ChatGPT and API users.

Design our identity platform for consumer internet scale, while also solving scalability bottlenecks as they arise.

Build tools and primitives to empower other engineers at OpenAI to more easily build authentication into their products.

Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product, design, go-to-market, and other engineers.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have prior experience managing engineering teams, especially in the identity, authentication, or authorization space.

Have experience in Authentication, Authorization, Federation, and Identity Management.

Experience with protocols such as OAuth 2.0, SAML, SCIM, and OpenID Connect.

Have industry experience with projects such as Hydra or Auth0, and languages such as Python or Golang.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

