About the Team

The Multimodal Team focuses on building A.I. systems that leverage modalities outside of pure-text, including images, audio, and video. Recent accomplishments from the team include the integration of visual inputs into GPT-4, the development of the Whisper speech recognition system, and the creation of the foundational text-image contrastive model known as CLIP.

We are initiating a new project within the team, focused on applying these models to interact with the world through a general interface, and to solve complex real-world problems.

About the Role

As a Systems Software Engineer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining an infrastructure for environments where our A.I. models can interact safely and efficiently. You will closely collaborate with other team members to execute a common research agenda.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Architect, build, and maintain an infrastructure for the environments that scale.

Optimize the infrastructure for speed and efficiency (e.g. by fine-tuning resource allocation, networking, and storage).

Collaborate closely with other researchers and engineers to integrate your work into our larger system and to support continually emerging research needs.

Troubleshooting any issues that arise and making sure the infrastructure is stable and reliable.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have strong programming skills in Python, C/C++, or another relevant language

Have experience in systems software engineering, with a focus on virtualization, containerization, and sandboxing

Have a good understanding of computer systems and networks

Have experience with tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, and VirtualBox

Have experience in distributed systems

Enjoy fast-paced, collaborative, and cutting-edge research environments

Take ownership of problems from start to finish, and be proactive to acquire any necessary knowledge to accomplish tasks

Have a collaborative mindset and a willingness to work as part of a team towards a common goal

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $310,000 — $385,000 USD