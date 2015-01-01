About the team

OpenAI is one of the leaders in AI research and deployment, and we're working to build safe Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). We believe AGI has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges such as climate change, affordable healthcare, and personalized education. We want the economic upside of AGI to be widely shared.

About OpenAI products

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API. You can explore the magic of our products for free through the API, DALL-E, and ChatGPT.

As our technologies gained more capabilities, we introduced Codex into our API. This new model translates natural language into code. Based on this, we partnered with GitHub to create Copilot, your AI pair programmer.

We're working to bring other research efforts into the API, such as DALL-E 2, which generates images from text, and CLIP, a state-of-the-art image classification AI.

About the role

Our Go-to-Market team is responsible for empowering developers and enterprises to build scalable, enterprise-ready production applications with the OpenAI API. We guide and support customers to attain maximum benefits from deploying our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage seed ideas to established global enterprises.

As part of the day-to-day, you will research, explore, and build cutting-edge solutions, impacting a wide range of industries and teams. This role reports to our Head of Support Engineering and Community.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation support to new employees.

In addition, you'll:

Serve as the customer’s advocate to our business

Own cross-functional strategic projects and programs that automate and streamline support tasks

Contribute to our API documentation knowledge base

Develop technical competency and expertise to “grow” internally

We’re looking for someone with experience:

2+ years of software engineering and application development

Building on top of our API or supporting developers who already doing so

Working with DevOps systems and protocols

Solving hard technical challenges using a mixture of tools and programming languages

Working in a fast-paced environment

Being curious and always wanting to grow

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

