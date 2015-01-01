About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. Our Strategic Partnerships, Global Affairs team helps public sector actors unlock the benefits of OpenAI tools and products to broadly benefit humanity, including by partnering to accelerate progress toward achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We also work closely with the broader Global Affairs team to build authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials, civil society, and the broader AI policymaking community to inform and support our shared work in these domains.

About the Role



As a Global Affairs, Strategic Partnerships Associate / Lead, you will develop strategy and lead partnerships between OpenAI and key public and private sector partners to broadly benefit humanity in one or more of the following subject matter areas: accessibility, child safety, climate action and adaptation, data, economic development, education, government operations, health, humanitarian response, international development, labor, and/or law.

This role combines technical understanding of OpenAI tools and products, vision for deploying those tools for social benefit, relationship building, and hands-on work with partners to bring partnerships to life to broadly benefit humanity.

OpenAI is constantly evolving as we release industry-leading research and tools, and you'll face new challenges as the needs of the organization evolve. Day-to-day work may encompass anything from representing OpenAI and preparing leaders to represent OpenAI at convenings focused on how artificial intelligence can benefit humanity to shaping global partnerships strategy to ensuring that partnerships involve safe and responsible use of AI to cultivating and bringing to life highly impactful partnerships with public and private actors to broadly benefit humanity.

This strategic yet hands-on role will report to the Head of Strategic Partnerships and work closely with internal and external partners and stakeholders.

This role will be based in San Francisco, Washington D.C., Dublin, or London. It will require frequent travel. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

You should thrive in this role if you:

Are an enthusiastic and effective coalition builder, who enjoys working independently, but also thrives as a member of a high performing, peer-led global team

Are well versed in the issues around ways that emerging AI technologies can broadly benefit society, and are eager to become conversant and confident enough to educate others.

Are passionate about the promise of artificial intelligence to benefit all of humanity and thoughtful about its potential risks.

We're looking for a blend of:

Demonstrated credibility and expertise in subject matter area(s) above, as well as the willingness to deepen and develop new expertise in related fields.

Technical understanding of AI models, tools, and products, including the ways they can be deployed by public sector actors to benefit society

Track record of aligning internal and external partners with diverse capabilities and viewpoints

Genuine care and knowledge about the impact of technology on society

Sound judgment and outstanding personal integrity

Ability to execute in fast and flexible environments through rapid cycles of analysis, decision, and action

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey complex technical and policy concepts to diverse audiences

Strong strategic thinking, problem-solving, and project management skills

Track record of effectively working with cross-functional teams, especially policy, engineering, and research teams

Previous work on AI issues and technical AI development a significant plus

Additional language proficiency besides English also a bonus

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

OpenAI UK Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $280,000 USD