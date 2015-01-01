Skip to main content
Strategic Finance Lead

San Francisco, California, United States — Strategic Finance

About the Team

The Strategic Finance team is responsible for some of the largest investment categories at OpenAI, leadership reporting and capital markets activities. The team plays a critical part in maximizing OpenAI’s long term value by partnering across the business to allocate and deploy our resources for the highest impact outcomes. 

About the Role

We are hiring a Strategic Finance Lead to build out foundational areas of an impactful and high-performing team. The areas span product compute planning and forecasting, corporate finance, and capital markets activities.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Own critical corporate finance processes, including Board reporting and building and evolving our long-term forecasting models to support decision-making around expansion and operational strategies
  • In collaboration with our Product teams, own reporting and forecasting around compute consumption and, by extension, gross margin for OpenAI’s products
  • Create high-quality presentations for communicating OpenAI’s financial performance
  • Distill our business and cost drivers into key metrics that underpin how we communicate financial performance, allocate resources, and plan for growth
  • Identify areas of opportunity across our P&L, cash flow and balance sheet
  • Stay current on market trends and best-in-class financial performance benchmarks
  • Support capital markets activities, including valuation exercises, preparation of materials, investor engagement, and facilitating diligence
  • Working closely with our Accounting and FP&A teams to build and evolve our financial reporting as well as finance team operations
  • Support key strategic initiatives as needed

You might thrive in this role if you have:

  • 7+ years of progressive investment banking, strategic consulting, corporate finance, or buy side investing experience
  • A strong ability to critically evaluate opportunities and risks in financials
  • An analytical mindset and inclination to seek out the truth instead of relying on generalities and broad assumptions
  • Expert modeling skills, with experience building complex operating models
  • Ability to distill complex financial information into actionable insights for leadership
  • Excellent communication skills and “story telling” ability when presenting data insights
  • Best-in-class attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy
  • An understanding of business models and metrics that are relevant to OpenAI
  • Strong enthusiasm about technology and artificial intelligence
  • Experience with SQL

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$265,000$265,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

