About the Team

The Strategic Finance team is responsible for some of the largest investment categories at OpenAI, leadership reporting and capital markets activities. The team plays a critical part in maximizing OpenAI’s long term value by partnering across the business to allocate and deploy our resources for the highest impact outcomes.

About the Role

We are hiring a Strategic Finance Lead to build out foundational areas of an impactful and high-performing team. The areas span product compute planning and forecasting, corporate finance, and capital markets activities.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Own critical corporate finance processes, including Board reporting and building and evolving our long-term forecasting models to support decision-making around expansion and operational strategies

In collaboration with our Product teams, own reporting and forecasting around compute consumption and, by extension, gross margin for OpenAI’s products

Create high-quality presentations for communicating OpenAI’s financial performance

Distill our business and cost drivers into key metrics that underpin how we communicate financial performance, allocate resources, and plan for growth

Identify areas of opportunity across our P&L, cash flow and balance sheet

Stay current on market trends and best-in-class financial performance benchmarks

Support capital markets activities, including valuation exercises, preparation of materials, investor engagement, and facilitating diligence

Working closely with our Accounting and FP&A teams to build and evolve our financial reporting as well as finance team operations

Support key strategic initiatives as needed

You might thrive in this role if you have:

7+ years of progressive investment banking, strategic consulting, corporate finance, or buy side investing experience

A strong ability to critically evaluate opportunities and risks in financials

An analytical mindset and inclination to seek out the truth instead of relying on generalities and broad assumptions

Expert modeling skills, with experience building complex operating models

Ability to distill complex financial information into actionable insights for leadership

Excellent communication skills and “story telling” ability when presenting data insights

Best-in-class attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy

An understanding of business models and metrics that are relevant to OpenAI

Strong enthusiasm about technology and artificial intelligence

Experience with SQL

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $265,000 — $265,000 USD