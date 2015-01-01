About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API and ChatGPT. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).

OpenAI Strategic Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of our mission. We are building an elite team to drive strategy and financial insight at OpenAI, providing an independent and objective perspective to leadership.

About the Role

As the strategic finance lead focusing on infrastructure, you will be responsible for defining and driving key investment decisions we make on public cloud and dedicated infrastructure (e.g. private cloud). This is a cross-functional and strategic role, working closely with engineers, research scientists, and external partners.

We believe that increasing compute is a huge lever to AI progress and we build some of the largest Supercomputers in the world. When our Owl cluster launched it in 2019 it would've been among the top 5 of the TOP500 supercomputers in the world. Since then we've only continued to grow. You won’t encounter any other organization in the world with as much compute per employee. We are a small team that moves quickly, with access to huge resources, working with a direct impact on the success of OpenAI and, by extension, the field of AI as a whole.

In this role, you will:

Decision Modeling: Building and maintaining financial and investment valuation models for existing capital investments and new bets

Synthesis and Recommendation: Analyzing, developing objective recommendations, and overseeing the financial aspects of critical infrastructure projects and investments

Partnerships: Leading negotiations with key vendors and partners

Influencing business direction: Collaborating with leadership on materials for our Board of Directors and Executive Team

Trend analysis: Accurate forecasts and understanding of key variables are critical in this fast-changing environment

Experience

6+ years of experience across private / growth equity, private credit, investment banking, restructuring, strategic finance or business strategy

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience

Experience with project finance, capital project and infrastructure financial analysis, large-scale, high dollar investment projects

Knowledge of physical computing infrastructure: power and space, data center facilities, hardware, and networking

Demonstrated exceptionally strong analytical, financial modeling, and written and oral communication skills

You might enjoy this role if

You’re an owner. You take extreme accountability of projects from day one and approach them creatively and energetically. You take deadlines seriously and are organized. You’re reliable and trustworthy.

You take extreme accountability of projects from day one and approach them creatively and energetically. You take deadlines seriously and are organized. You’re reliable and trustworthy. You’re highly analytical. Your attention to detail is impeccable, but you know when and where to simplify complex concepts. You’re tenacious and naturally want to get to the right answer. You’re a lifelong learner.

Your attention to detail is impeccable, but you know when and where to simplify complex concepts. You’re tenacious and naturally want to get to the right answer. You’re a lifelong learner. You’re strategic. You think on multi-year timescales and can translate that mode of thinking to your day-to-day decision making. You’re comfortable evaluating large investments.

You think on multi-year timescales and can translate that mode of thinking to your day-to-day decision making. You’re comfortable evaluating large investments. You’re a team player . You’re intellectually honest and rigorous. You use active listening skills to intuitively concisely and unambiguously communicate analyses. You explain complex topics with ease, in any format and to various audiences. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so.

. You’re intellectually honest and rigorous. You use active listening skills to intuitively concisely and unambiguously communicate analyses. You explain complex topics with ease, in any format and to various audiences. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

