About the Team
The Applied AI Team’s purpose is to commercialize OpenAI’s technology in a manner that leads to broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) - in particular, by gaining practical experience in deploying these technologies safely. Within Applied AI, Trust and Safety’s mission is to define acceptable uses of OpenAI’s technology; establish detection and response systems to ensure that technology is not used in unsafe ways and to advance the set of use-cases that OpenAI can safely permit.
In 2020, we introduced GPT-3 as the first technology on the OpenAI API, allowing developers to integrate its ability to understand and generate natural language into their product. In 2021, we launched Copilot, powered by Codex, in partnership with GitHub, a new product that can translate natural language to code. In April 2022, we introduced DALL-E 2, AI that creates images from text, and in November 2022 we introduced ChatGPT.
About the Role
We are looking for a Stakeholder Engagement Manager on the Product Policy team to build partnerships and relationships with external stakeholders on issues related to policy and safety at OpenAI and in the generative AI space. This role will be primarily responsible for helping Trust & Safety to improve our policies, our policy approach, and the safety of our AI models based on feedback from external stakeholders. This role will be the primary communicator of our policies, our policy approach, and launching safe AI tools generally to civil society, advocacy, and other external stakeholder communities, and will contribute significantly to societal discourse on the risks and opportunities posed by generative AI.
The ideal candidate is an exceptionally strong and poised communicator and has experience engaging with a range of stakeholders on technology-related topics. The ideal candidate has experience working in or closely with product policy or public policy, preferably in the tech policy space. We’re also looking for a candidate with deep relationships with civil society stakeholders and significant experience working to understand and prioritize the unique needs of and challenges to marginalized communities.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
Note that this role involves grappling with questions of sensitive uses of OpenAI’s technology, including at times erotic, violent, or otherwise-disturbing material. At times, this role will involve engaging with such content, as may be necessary to inform our policy approaches.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
