About the Team

The Applied AI Team’s purpose is to commercialize OpenAI’s technology in a manner that leads to broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) - in particular, by gaining practical experience in deploying these technologies safely. Within Applied AI, Trust and Safety’s mission is to define acceptable uses of OpenAI’s technology; establish detection and response systems to ensure that technology is not used in unsafe ways and to advance the set of use-cases that OpenAI can safely permit.

In 2020, we introduced GPT-3 as the first technology on the OpenAI API, allowing developers to integrate its ability to understand and generate natural language into their product. In 2021, we launched Copilot, powered by Codex, in partnership with GitHub, a new product that can translate natural language to code. In April 2022, we introduced DALL-E 2, AI that creates images from text, and in November 2022 we introduced ChatGPT.

About the Role

We are looking for a Stakeholder Engagement Manager on the Product Policy team to build partnerships and relationships with external stakeholders on issues related to policy and safety at OpenAI and in the generative AI space. This role will be primarily responsible for helping Trust & Safety to improve our policies, our policy approach, and the safety of our AI models based on feedback from external stakeholders. This role will be the primary communicator of our policies, our policy approach, and launching safe AI tools generally to civil society, advocacy, and other external stakeholder communities, and will contribute significantly to societal discourse on the risks and opportunities posed by generative AI.

The ideal candidate is an exceptionally strong and poised communicator and has experience engaging with a range of stakeholders on technology-related topics. The ideal candidate has experience working in or closely with product policy or public policy, preferably in the tech policy space. We’re also looking for a candidate with deep relationships with civil society stakeholders and significant experience working to understand and prioritize the unique needs of and challenges to marginalized communities.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Drive improvements to model safety, policies, and processes based on insights and information from external stakeholders

Track and solicit external perspectives on OpenAI’s policies and approach to safety, and work with colleagues to improve our approach based on this feedback



Lead external engagement and support research collaborations to inform product policy development, mitigations, and model safety, working closely with our Policy Research and Public Policy teams



Maintain a pulse on public dialogue related to generative AI, OpenAI, and AI safety



Engage with civil society organizations, trade organizations, industry partners, researchers, academics, and the broader public on trends, risks, and research related to the use of generative AI tools, with a focus on impacts to marginalized communities



Develop methods to obtain broad public input on OpenAI’s safety policies and processes

Be the primary external representative of OpenAI’s Trust & Safety efforts

Strategize the Trust & Safety team’s external presence at conferences, workshops, roundtables, and other external fora



Develop and execute a strategy for providing regular public transparency on our Trust & Safety efforts



Develop the Trust & Safety team’s external communications, in close partnership with our Communications team

Identify opportunities for our tools to have a positive impact, particularly in marginalized communities, and drive internal collaboration to enable those

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience articulating and communicating policies and their reasoning to varied audiences, including customers, researchers, and civil society organizations

Can understand and clearly articulate how AI models are developed, trained, and refined

Are familiar with policy and safety/responsibility questions related to AI specifically

Have experience engaging with a wide range of stakeholders on tech policy matters

Have experience driving product and/or policy changes based on stakeholder input, especially at technology-focused companies

Are comfortable engaging with stakeholders that strongly disagree with you

Can analyze the benefits and risks of open-ended problem spaces, working both from first-principles and from industry best practices

Note that this role involves grappling with questions of sensitive uses of OpenAI’s technology, including at times erotic, violent, or otherwise-disturbing material. At times, this role will involve engaging with such content, as may be necessary to inform our policy approaches.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $240,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

