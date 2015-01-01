About the Team

The Success team is responsible for ensuring developers and enterprises are successful in building scalable production applications with the OpenAI API platform. We guide and support customers to achieve maximum benefits, value, and adoption from deploying our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the Role

We are looking for a technically savvy and business-minded solutions architect to deeply partner with our most strategic and high-impact platform customers, guiding them through application ideation, development, delivery, and scale to accelerate and maximize the value of what they build with our platform. You will have the opportunity to work on the most novel and creative use cases being built on our API, serving as a critical partner for collecting and delivering high fidelity feedback to Product and Research teams. You will collaborate closely with the Account Engineering, Partnerships Research, and Product teams, and will report to the Head of Success.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation support to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Deeply embed with our most strategic platform customers, serving as their technical thought partner in ideating and building novel applications on our API.

Proactively provide guidance to our customers on how to maximize business impact from their applications, accelerating their time to value.

Experiment and prototype solutions with and for your customers.

Forge and manage relationships with our customers’ leadership and stakeholders to ensure their application’s successful deployment and scale.

Contribute to our open-source developer and enterprise resources.

Scale the Solutions Architect function through sharing knowledge, codifying best practices, and publishing notebooks to our internal and external repositories.

Validate, synthesize, and deliver high-signal feedback to the Product and Research teams.

Use your expertise in programming with Python and Javascript.

You’ll thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of technical consulting (or equivalent) experience.

Are proficient in Python and Javascript.

Built and/or delivered prototypes on top of our API platform.

Led complex technical projects and programs with many stakeholders.

Can proactively identify opportunities for maximizing our customers’ business value through leveraging the OpenAI API.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done to ensure both your team and our customers succeed.

Have a humble attitude and an eagerness to help others with empathy.

Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Thrive in dynamic environments and can navigate ambiguity with ease.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.

Private medical insurance covering 100% of premiums for employees and their dependents

Pension plan with 4% employer contribution

52 weeks maternity leave and 20 weeks parental leave

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (£1,200 per year)

OpenAI is committed to promoting equal opportunities in employment. You and any job applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

