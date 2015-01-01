About the Team

OpenAI’s Hardware Health team oversees all hardware health related aspects of our custom-built hyperscale supercomputers. The team is responsible for maximizing the available supercomputing capacity for research and ensuring that our researchers are minimally impacted by hardware faults.

The hardware health team is being incubated inside OpenAI’s Scaling team, which operates at the far edge of all available innovations in AI — doing the engineering and research required to train large-scale AI models of unprecedented capability.

About the Role

As a Tech Lead in Hardware Health, you will serve as the main point of contact for the team and work closely with the Scaling team to develop strategy and deliver on goals. You will oversee the maintenance of a sophisticated and comprehensive suite of hardware health tests, lead projects to root-cause newly-discovered issues, and ensure that the research team is minimally impacted by hardware faults. As the team grows, we would ideally like for this person to become the Engineering Manager.

The team moves at a fast pace, and a successful Tech Lead will be supportive of team members while providing a strong sense of direction and focus.

An ideal candidate would have:

Prior experience as a Tech Lead or similar leadership role

Proven ability to lead and manage projects from start to finish

Technical expertise with Python, shell scripting, SQL, PromQL, and Pandas

Experience developing reproducible analyses, dashboards, and visualizations

A high level of detail orientation and a good intuition for when results are “too good/bad to be true”

A strong sense of ownership causing them to very carefully monitor outcome of deployed updates

Bonus Points if you have expertise and interest in low-level details of hardware components, protocols, and associated Linux tooling (PCIe, networking, power management, kernel perf tuning)