About the Team

We’re forming a new team to work with our partners on accelerator optimization and co-design, and are looking for a founding tech lead and engineering manager.

This team will be responsible for identifying promising new AI accelerators, building frameworks and compilers, and porting our models to these new accelerators.

While primarily a software team, this team will be multidisciplinary and include experts in hardware design as well as data center facility design.

If you’re excited to work at the intersection of cutting edge AI and emerging hardware designs this role is for you!

In this role, you will:

Build cross-platform AI training frameworks

Work with leadership to select hardware partners and define our long-term hardware strategy

Lead evaluations of their accelerators and influences the roadmap of hardware partners

Hire a team of world-class engineers

Ensure your team of engineers are performing at their peak, are growing, and advancing in their careers

Provide technical direction and mentorship

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 10 years of industry experience and at least 3 years of experience as a software engineering manager or director

Have a strong bias toward action, and won’t take no for an answer

Are deeply thoughtful about culture, DEI, and team structure with a track record of improving these areas

Experience closing competitive candidates for their team and the ability to craft and convey compelling visions of the future

A voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $370,000 – $600,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

