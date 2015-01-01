About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

About the Team

Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.

About the Role

As a Software Engineer focused on Security Partnerships on the Security Platform and Products team, you will play a crucial role in building secure systems and implementing effective security measures based on input from security partners. Leveraging your strong software development skills and deep security knowledge, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and develop secure software solutions and infrastructure. Additionally, you will work closely with security partners to understand their requirements and ensure that security is ingrained into the fabric of OpenAI's systems. This role requires a proactive and resilient team player who can work cross-functionally and help build a cohesive security team.

You’ll make an impact at OpenAI by:

Collaborating with security partners to understand their requirements and translate them into secure system designs.

Designing, developing, and implementing secure software solutions and infrastructure components.

Conducting security code reviews and providing guidance on secure coding practices.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to integrate security controls and best practices into software development processes.

Fostering a strong security culture within the organization by promoting security awareness and best practices.

Building enduring and high-trust partnerships with colleagues across the organization.

You may be a fit for this role if you have:

Proven experience in software development with a strong emphasis on security.

Deep understanding of security principles, best practices, and common vulnerabilities.

Experience designing and developing secure software solutions and infrastructure components.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Golang, or similar.

Familiarity with secure coding practices and the ability to guide development teams on secure software development.

Knowledge of secure network and infrastructure design principles.

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure) and a solid understanding of cloud security concepts.

Familiarity with container security, orchestration security, and authentication/authorization.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with an ability to think critically and objectively assess security risks.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to convey complex security concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively in a cross-functional team environment.

