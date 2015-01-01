About the Team

The Applied AI team safely brings OpenAI's advanced technology to the world. We released the GPT-3 API, Codex (which powers GitHub Copilot), and DALL-E. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.



We empower developers with APIs offering state-of-the-art AI capabilities, which power product features that were never before possible. We also build AI-driven consumer applications.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

In this role, you will:

Architect, build, and deploy the back-end systems and services that power our API products as well as our consumer products

Collaborate closely with product managers, researchers, and the rest of our engineering team to create new products around emerging research capabilities and unsolved customer needs

Iterate rapidly to improve user and developer experience while advancing scalability, performance, observability, and security

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have meaningful experience with building (and rebuilding) production systems to deliver new product capabilities and to handle increasing scale

Care deeply about the end user experience and take pride in building products to solve customer needs

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Build tools to accelerate your own (and your teammates’) workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions won’t do

Have been a startup founder or an early-stage engineer

Our tech stack

Our APIs are powered by Python, Flask, and OpenAPI. Our infrastructure is built on Kubernetes, Terraform, Postgres, and Kafka. While we value experience with these technologies, we are primarily looking for engineers with strong technical skills and the ability to quickly pick up new tools and frameworks.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy