About the Team

The Applied AI team safely brings OpenAI's advanced technology to the world. We released the GPT-3 API, Codex (which powers GitHub Copilot), DALL-E, and most recently ChatGPT. More is coming very soon.

We empower developers with APIs offering state-of-the-art AI capabilities, which power product features that were never before possible. We also build AI-driven consumer applications.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

At OpenAI, we are pushing the boundaries of the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Our success depends on the ability to quickly iterate on products while also ensuring that they are performant and reliable. We need problem-solving engineers with deep technical knowledge in software development processes, reliability, and performance.

In this role, you will:

Design and build the development and production platforms that power all of OpenAI's products

Support your fellow engineers with best practices on deployment, distributed systems, security, and infrastructure

Identify potential problems in large complex distributed systems before they occur in production

Pick the solution that best fits a variety of technical and business constraints. That may be writing a new system from scratch, modifying an existing system, or deploying something off the shelf.

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Likely have 3+ years of professional experience in software engineering or systems reliability

Have helped a team mature to more efficient and reliable systems and fewer incidents

Have rich experience in cloud networking and security

Enjoy deep problem solving that spans many different technologies and systems

Have great communication skills and empathy for other engineers

Always check the file descriptor limit

Our tech stack

Our infrastructure is built on Terraform, Kubernetes, Azure, Python, Postgres, and Kafka. While we value experience with these technologies, we are primarily looking for engineers with strong technical skills and the ability to quickly pick up new tools and frameworks.