About the Team
The Applied AI team safely brings OpenAI's advanced technology to the world. We released the GPT-3 API, Codex (which powers GitHub Copilot), DALL-E, and most recently ChatGPT. More is coming very soon.
We empower developers with APIs offering state-of-the-art AI capabilities, which power product features that were never before possible. We also build AI-driven consumer applications.
Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
About the Role
At OpenAI, we are pushing the boundaries of the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Our success depends on the ability to quickly iterate on products while also ensuring that they are performant and reliable. We need problem-solving engineers with deep technical knowledge in software development processes, reliability, and performance.
Our tech stack
Our infrastructure is built on Terraform, Kubernetes, Azure, Python, Postgres, and Kafka. While we value experience with these technologies, we are primarily looking for engineers with strong technical skills and the ability to quickly pick up new tools and frameworks.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.