About the Team

The Applied Engineering team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses.

You’ll join the team responsible for running the infrastructure that supports the models backing ChatGPT and the API. The systems we support include inference kubernetes clusters, GPU health, Infiniband performance, node lifecycle, and more.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

The ML infrastructure team builds and maintains infrastructure abstractions allowing OpenAI to run models at scale.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Design and build the inference platforms that power our products, enabling reliability and high performance at scale

Ensure our infrastructure can scale to the next order of magnitude

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years building core infrastructure

Have experience running inference clusters at scale

Have experience operating orchestration systems such as Kubernetes at scale

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable, secure systems

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapid change

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $160,000 — $385,000 USD