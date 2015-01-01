About the team

The Multimodal Team focuses on modeling modalities outside of pure-text, including images, audio, and video. Recent accomplishments from the team include the integration of visual inputs into GPT-4, the development of the Whisper speech recognition system, and the creation of the foundational text-image contrastive model known as CLIP.

We are initiating a new project within the team, focused on applying these models to solve complex real-world tasks, and are actively seeking to hire Full-Stack software engineers to contribute to this endeavor.

About the role

As a Full-Stack Engineer, you will work as part of our world-class research team to build and deploy powerful AI systems and products that can perform previously impossible tasks and achieve unprecedented levels of performance.

In this role, you will work with us to tackle inefficiencies in our data collection and quality control pipelines, build visualizations and UIs for our models, and integrate our models into external services.

Ideally you:

Have strong front-end development skills and can build clean UIs

Have proficiency in TypeScript and React for front-end development

Have experience with managing, organizing, and storing data, including images and video content

Have experience with Virtual Machines

Have experience driving large-scale projects in a fast-paced and highly collaborative environment

Like building general frameworks and infrastructure that could be used for many different projects

Enjoy fast-paced, collaborative, and cutting-edge research environments

Are interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology (see our Charter for examples of our goals) and care deeply about the impact of ML models on people's lives; how to maximize the benefits and mitigate the possible harms.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

