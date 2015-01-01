About the Team

The DALL·E team is responsible for developing state-of-the-art image and video models, and designing the interfaces that people will use to interact with them. We previously developed DALL·E 1 and 2. We're excited to deploy this technology in a way that maximizes benefits, minimizes risks, and expands the creative horizons for everyone by empowering individuals to visually communicate their ideas.

About the Role

As a Full-Stack Software Engineer with a focus on frontend and a keen interest in User Experience (UX) research, you will work alongside our researchers and designers, playing a pivotal role in determining how the world interacts with the state-of-the-art multimodal models. This role is crucial in shaping the types of models we train and how users will interact with them.

We’re looking for individuals who are passionate about HCI, are comfortable with rapid prototyping and iteration, and are excited about the prospect of bringing new research to the world. This role is based in our San Francisco HQ or remotely. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate with researchers and designers to design and prototype new interfaces.

Experiment with the capabilities of our latest models as they are being developed and trained.

Contribute to setting research milestones, influencing the types of models trained, and defining how users interact with our models.

Work cross-functionally, especially with our Applied team, to integrate models with production services such as logging, billing, and moderation.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have proven experience as a Full-Stack Software Engineer with a portfolio of relevant projects

Possess a strong interest and expertise in HCI and UX research.

Are comfortable with rapid prototyping and iteration and have a knack for experimenting with new ideas.

Have demonstrated ability to work independently and execute tasks effectively, with adherence to the norms and practices of production code.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 - $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy