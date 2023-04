About the Team

We focus on bringing OpenAI's technology to the world, with a focus on DALL·E and technologies around image generation.

About the Role

We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you will be bringing our image generation models to millions of users around the world – currently through Labs and the DALL·E API. Users of DALL·E include everyone from artists and designers to hobbyists and students. You will also collaborate closely with the core research team that created DALL·E and work with them continually improve the model. You will be a core part of the effort to push image generation capabilities to the next frontier.

In this role, you will:

Own the development of new customer-facing DALL·E features and product experiences end-to-end

Talk to customers of Labs and the DALL·E API to understand their problems and design solutions to address them

Work with the research team to get relevant feedback and iterate on their latest models.

Collaborate with a cross-functional team of engineers, researchers, designers, and operations folks to create cutting edge products and experiences around the DALL·E model

Optimize applications for speed and scale

Your background looks something like:

4+ years of relevant engineering experience at tech and product-driven companies

Proficiency with JavaScript, React, and other web technologies

Proficiency with some backend language (we use Python)

Some experience with relational databases like Postgres/MySQL

Interest in AI/ML (direct experience not required)

Ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy