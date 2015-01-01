About the team

The Applied team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released ChatGPT; Plugins; DALL·E; and the APIs for GPT-4, GPT-3, embeddings, and fine-tuning. We also operate inference infrastructure at scale. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.

Our customers build fast-growing businesses around our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible. ChatGPT is a prime example of what is currently possible. We simultaneously ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.

The Fraud Engineering team works within our Applied Engineering organization identifying and responding to fraudsters on our platform. We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to help set clear direction for the future, architect and build our next-generation anti-fraud, and build a diverse and inclusive culture.

In this role, you will:

Directly manage a multi-disciplinary team of engineers responsible for scaling fraud detection and remediation while balancing fraud loss, cost of implementation, and customer experience

Design, build, and maintain infrastructure designed to protect us and end users from fraudulent account activity.

Work closely with finance, security, product, research, and trust & safety operations to holistically combat fraudulent and abusive actors on our system

Utilize GPT-4 and future models to more effectively combat fraud and abuse

Assist with response to active incidents on the platform and build new tooling and infrastructure that address the fundamental problems.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 5 years of professional software engineering experience

Have at least 2 years of experience in fraud or spam analysis, investigation, and/or operations

Can dive into our codebase, intuit how it works, and be able to have a strong intuition for suggestions that will lead us to a stronger engineering position.

Very high emotional intelligence and deeply empathetic personality. A strong ability to read between the lines and genuinely connect with a diverse range of fellow colleagues

A voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Build tools to accelerate your own workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions would not do.

Experience in Machine Learning techniques is a plus, but not required

Our tech stack

Our infrastructure is built on Terraform, Kubernetes, Azure, Python, Postgres, and Kafka. While we value experience with these technologies, we are primarily looking for engineers with strong technical skills and the ability to quickly pick up new tools and frameworks.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

