About the Team The Research Acceleration team builds high-quality research tools and frameworks to increase research productivity across OpenAI, with the goal of accelerating progress towards AGI. We frequently collaborate with other teams to speed up the development of new state-of-the-art capabilities. About the Role As we scale up with more researchers and engineers joining OpenAI, we seek a pragmatic and passionate engineer with a strong focus on the researcher experience. In this role, you will be responsible for building and maintaining systems that allow our research + engineering organization to iteratively develop, test, and deploy new features reliably, with high velocity, and with a frictionless and fast development cycle. You will be tasked with profiling and optimizing continuous integration pipelines, building better testing infrastructure, and serving as the go-to expert for any build or test-related inquiries. Our current environment relies heavily on Python, Rust, and C++, which you will take ownership of and strive to transform into a state of the art development experience for research. Ultimately, your role will be to provide the necessary tools and metrics to support our fast-paced culture and ensure a stable, scalable platform for growth, while also fostering a seamless and low friction experience for OpenAI’s research. This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees. You might thrive in this role if you: Are a proficient Python programmer, with experience using Rust in production

Have worked with and on build systems

Are proficient with Kubernetes

About OpenAI OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. Compensation, Benefits and Perks The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)