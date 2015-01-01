San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
We bring OpenAI's technology to the world, with a focus on ChatGPT and the ways to make it more useful.
About the Role
We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you will be bringing our large language models to millions of users around the world. Users of ChatGPT include everyday enthusiasts as well as professionals — you’ll interface directly with users to develop the features they want most! You will also collaborate closely with the core research team that created the ChatGPT model and work with them to continually improve it. You will be a core part of the effort to push these technologies forward, and onto the next 100x users.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
