About the Team

The Applied team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released the GPT-3 API and Codex, which powers GitHub's Copilot and most recently, ChatGPT.

Our customers build fast-growing businesses around our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible. We simultaneously ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.

The Engineering team wraps a massive fleet of GPUs in scalable, robust, infrastructure powered by Kubernetes, Go, Python, Terraform, Kafka, Postgres, and Snowflake. Our APIs are powered by Python Flask and OpenAPI with a React frontend.

About the Role

We are looking for an engineer who can lead us to sustained economic and user growth.

In this role, you will:

Build tooling to help us analyze and optimize major cost centers in our infrastructure, and then use that data to make our fleet more economically efficient.

Build core infrastructure required to sustain and expand revenue operations across a growing portfolio of products, pricing plans, and customers.

Work closely with finance and product management to help with infrastructure capacity planning, pricing, and profitability forecasts.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 5 years of professional software engineering experience.

Have developed or integrated with a billing platform for usage based business models.

Have an understanding of the basic business dynamics of SaaS businesses and how engineering plays a role in this.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed.

Have needed to rebuild or substantially refactor production systems several times over due to rapidly increasing scale or scope.

Are self-directed and enjoy figuring out the most important problem to work on.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done.

Build tools to accelerate your own workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions would not do.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

