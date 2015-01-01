About the Team

The DALL-E team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 technology to consumers and businesses. We’re here to create the next generation of user interfaces for generative AI, both for creation and consumption.

About the role:

We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you will be bringing our DALL-E 3 and future generative models to millions of users around the world. Our users include everyday enthusiasts, creators and professionals.

As OpenAI scales, we’re looking for experienced, problem-solving engineers to build new products and scale our systems. Our success depends on our ability to quickly iterate on products while also ensuring that they are performant and reliable. You will also collaborate closely with the DALL-E research team and work with them on continual improvement and product exploration. You will be a key part of the effort to push these technologies forward, and onto the next 100x users.

You’ll work in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind.

In this role, you will:

Design and build the development and production platforms that power products for DALL-E and beyond, enabling reliability and security at scale

Partner with researchers, engineers, product managers, and designers to bring new features and research capabilities to the world

Accelerate engineering productivity by empowering your fellow engineers with excellent tooling and systems

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and fast-paced collaboration

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have been a startup founder or an early-stage engineer

Have meaningful experience with building (and refactoring) production systems to deliver new product capabilities and to handle increasing scale

Care deeply about the end user experience and take pride in building products to solve customer needs

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Build tools to accelerate your own (and your teammates’) workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions won’t do

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $160,000 — $385,000 USD