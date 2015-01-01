San Francisco, California, United States — Reinforcement Learning
ChatGPT is the fastest growing consumer internet product ever. The Browsing team, part of OpenAI Research’s post-training work, is dedicated to enhancing the browsing capabilities of ChatGPT. This is aimed at reducing instances of incorrect information and ensuring the model remains updated with recent events.
As a Backend Engineer in Browsing, you will own and maintain the infrastructure supporting our browsing abilities. This includes maintaining web services, Kubernetes configuration, monitoring using Datadog and Humio, running A/B experiments, and more.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
