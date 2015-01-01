About the Team

ChatGPT is the fastest growing consumer internet product ever. The Browsing team, part of OpenAI Research’s post-training work, is dedicated to enhancing the browsing capabilities of ChatGPT. This is aimed at reducing instances of incorrect information and ensuring the model remains updated with recent events.

About the Role

As a Backend Engineer in Browsing, you will own and maintain the infrastructure supporting our browsing abilities. This includes maintaining web services, Kubernetes configuration, monitoring using Datadog and Humio, running A/B experiments, and more.

In this role, you will:

Design, implement, deploy, and maintain backend services for ChatGPT

Work with Azure APIs

Be embedded in a research team, supporting model training and evaluation

Support A/B experimentation of frontend and backend changes

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have solid experience with production systems like Docker, Kubernetes, Snowflake, Cosmos DB, etc

Be familiar with monitoring infrastructure such as Datadog and Humio

Be quick to learn and interested in early-stage products

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 - $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

