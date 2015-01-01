About the Team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco, where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the Role

This crucial role involves overseeing workplace programs and spearheading innovative space planning initiatives. This role will use your exceptional organizational skills and keen eye for detail to ensure seamless coordination of administrative tasks, fostering productivity and collaboration.

By shaping the physical workspace and creating an exceptional employee experience, you’ll play a vital role in cultivating a culture of creativity and innovation. Join this exhilarating journey with the AI company as they redefine the future of work and unlock the full potential of AI technology.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Manage broad Workplace Operations initiatives and goals.

Develop a scalable onboarding and space planning process in partnership with HR, IT, and other teams.

Develop smart and engaging programs to manage benefits like parking and transportation needs.

Create business intelligence around Workplace Operations information using reporting dashboards and data analysis.

Assist the Workplace Operations team in maintaining workplace excellence by producing workplace-related reports, managing accounts, and maintaining ops-related documentation.

Publish relevant documents and communications to the larger organization.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of workplace operations management.

Are an expert in change management and understanding 2nd and 3rd-order effects of changes.

Have scaled Workplace processes to populations of 1,000+ employees.

High proficiency in G Suite, Excel/Google Sheets, workplace-related SaaS tools like Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $165,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

