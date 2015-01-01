About the Team

The Tax team is a vital part of OpenAI, ensuring compliance with tax laws and regulations while optimizing the company's tax position. We work closely with various departments to provide tax insights and strategies that support the company's growth and financial objectives.

About the Role

We are seeking a Senior Tax Manager to lead and enhance OpenAI's tax operations. You will be responsible for managing complex tax issues, including corporate tax, partnerships, and international tax matters. This role will involve close collaboration with cross-functional teams such as finance, legal, and operations to ensure tax efficiency and compliance. You will report to the Director of Tax and work closely with the Indirect Tax Lead, as well as external tax advisors.

This position is based in San Francisco, CA, with a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation assistance is available for new hires.

In this role, you will:

Manage and oversee aspects of the company's tax function, including compliance, reporting, planning, and audits.

Provide guidance on corporate tax, partnership taxation, and international tax matters for a high-growth technology company.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to provide tax insights and strategies for business initiatives and transactions.

Stay up-to-date with tax legislation and ensure the company's compliance with all tax laws and regulations.

Implement tax planning strategies to minimize tax liabilities and support the company's financial goals.

Lead the tax aspect of financial audits and prepare tax-related financial disclosures.

Manage relationships with external tax advisors and consultants.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

A Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of progressive experience in tax roles, including a strong background in corporate tax, partnerships, and international tax.

CPA or equivalent, with a deep understanding of US tax laws and regulations.

Previous experience in a Big Four firm and/or high-growth pre-IPO companies.

Proven ability to manage complex tax issues and provide effective tax strategies.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain tax concepts to non-tax stakeholders.

Experience with tax software and systems, particularly NetSuite, is a plus.

Strong analytical skills and experience in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

Base salary $240K • Offers Equity USD