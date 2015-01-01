About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API and ChatGPT. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. OpenAI Revenue team works cross-functionally to grow and maintain the Company’s commercial offering. OpenAI Revenue team oversees billing operations, deal desk, technical revenue analysis and revenue close, in ensuring the organization’s revenue processes are efficient, accurate, and compliant with relevant laws and regulations.

About the Role

We are looking for a Senior Revenue Accountant who will assist in managing contracting workflows and month-end close journal entries. The Senior Revenue Accountant will work closely with Deal Desk, Technical Revenue, and Billing Operations teams to build and maintain scalable commercial processes, advise cross-functionally on contract terms, and identify opportunities to streamline processes. This role will help us navigate OpenAI’s growing commercial volume and contract complexity.

This role will report to the Accounting Manager and will work closely with internal and external stakeholders. You will be a key player in shaping the future of contracting and contributing to a world class finance team.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Partner closely with Deal Desk, StratFin, Legal, and Revenue teams to help manage contracting workflows

Ensure contract hygiene and compliance through partnership with cross functional partners

Collaborate with Go-to-Market in managing and maintaining usage estimates and forecasts to remain compliant with ASC 606

Build and implement accounting and contracting policies with cross functional stakeholders that would drive scalable operations

Prepare revenue month-end close activities, ensuring accuracy and completeness of revenue recognition

We’re looking for a blend of:

4+ years of experience in the Enterprise SaaS/B2B industry, specifically with order management, finance operations, deal desk, or sales operations

Strong understanding of order-to-cash cycle and experience in building related processes

Proficiency working with contracting systems, payment processors, and ERP systems (e.g. Stripe, Netsuite, Ironclad, Salesforce)

High proficiency with Microsoft Excel, as well as GSuite, Slack, and Adobe Acrobat

Exemplary interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

Accounting or audit background strongly preferred for accounting expertise

You might thrive in this role if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You are fluent in translating concepts across teams to drive alignment and results.

You’re excited about new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Novel issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you.

You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.

You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $100,000 – $130,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

