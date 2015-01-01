Skip to main content
About the Team

The Real Estate team at OpenAI is responsible for delivering workplaces that exist at the intersection of operational excellence and elevated aesthetics, and managing OpenAI’s real estate portfolio to ensure that the organization is well-positioned for success in pursuit of our mission.

About the Role

As the Senior Project Manager, Design and Construction, you will have the unique opportunity to shape OpenAI’s global footprint and drive the growth of the Design and Construction team. You’ll manage the full lifecycle of commercial construction projects, from initial design to final handover, and collaborate with internal and external partners to keep our expansion plans running at peak efficiency.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA, but you will be expected to travel to project sites on occasion. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Oversee and execute a variety of projects simultaneously, ranging from small refreshes to large scale buildouts. You’ll ensure that each project is accurately defined, adequately staffed, and completed on schedule and within budget.
  • Collaborate cross-functionally with teams like Real Estate, Corporate Security, IT, Finance, and external stakeholders, including contractors and architects.
  • Manage capital budget planning, variance tracking, and financial reporting for all projects.
  • Conduct detailed project estimating, budgeting, and financial analysis to ensure fiscal responsibility and efficiency.
  • Engage in continuous improvement initiatives to evolve our design and construction processes.
  • Engage and actively manage external vendors to deliver high-quality work.
  • Build and manage a team of project managers to develop, maintain and expand OpenAI’s global portfolio.

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have a background in architecture, interior design, construction project management, or have directly managed tenant improvement projects at a rapidly expanding tech company. 
  • Have 7+ years of experience in delivering high-quality commercial construction projects of all sizes, from flexible offices to TI buildouts of 150,000+ sqft. 
  • Can demonstrate a track record of delivering multiple high-quality projects concurrently across multiple geographies.
  • Possess strong skills in estimating, budgeting, and financial analysis within the construction sector.
  • Demonstrate excellent leadership abilities, and have a proven ability to manage diverse teams and external vendors.
  • Exhibit superior communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 50% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$225,000$225,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

