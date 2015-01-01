About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via ChatGPT and the OpenAI API. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. The Senior Manager, Technical Infrastructure Accounting works with key finance stakeholders to manage all aspects of accounting and reporting of cloud computing and technical infrastructure costs.

About the Role

We’re looking for an experienced Technical Infrastructure Accounting Manager to join our team. This role will report to the Controller and work closely with finance leadership. This position requires deep subject matter expertise in technical accounting (ASC 842), strong analytical skills and attention to detail. In this role, you will be a key player in driving the financial success of the organization by ensuring timely and accurate financial reporting for a critical part of our business.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Own end-to-end financial accounting and reporting for technical infrastructure costs to support a timely month-end close

Drive improvements in the quality of numbers by working cross-functionally with internal and external stakeholders to improve the reliability of data

Maintain lease accounting schedules and record adjustments for lease modifications when appropriate

Be the resident the expert on ASC 842 and manage all hardware lease schedules and monthly accounting

Build scalable processes and systems to support the scale-up of the organization

Partner with other members of the accounting team to draft technical accounting memos related to technical infrastructure costs

Be the primary liaison with external auditors for technical infrastructure costs

We’re looking for a blend of:

Progressive experience in accounting, audit or advisory services

Deep understanding of artificial intelligence development and technical infrastructure investments as key inputs to its success

Mastery of technical accounting concepts related to leases (ASC 842)

Best-in-class attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy

Exemplary interpersonal skills as demonstrated by the ability to partner with internal and external stakeholders on complex topics

CPA or CA required

You might thrive in this role if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and expect to fully own your function. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re a master of working with complex transactions. Making sense of complex transactions and distilling them into easily maintainable schedules is an art, and you are obsessed with the paintbrush. You’re detailed and diligent.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You’re intellectually honest.

You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy