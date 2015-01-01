About the Team
The Technical Accounting team plays a crucial role in driving the financial accuracy and success of the organization by ensuring compliance with current accounting standards and providing insightful accounting solutions.
About the Role
We’re looking for a Senior Manager of Technical Accounting who will help lead OpenAI’s technical accounting operations. You will be responsible for diagnosing and resolving complex technical accounting issues by working effectively in cross-functional partnerships (e.g. FP&A, legal, and tax teams). This strategic role will report to the Director of Technical Accounting and work closely with the VP Finance and Controller, cross-functional executives, and key external partners.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA, using a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation assistance is offered to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
#LI-OC1
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.