About the Team

The Technical Accounting team plays a crucial role in driving the financial accuracy and success of the organization by ensuring compliance with current accounting standards and providing insightful accounting solutions.

About the Role

We’re looking for a Senior Manager of Technical Accounting who will help lead OpenAI’s technical accounting operations. You will be responsible for diagnosing and resolving complex technical accounting issues by working effectively in cross-functional partnerships (e.g. FP&A, legal, and tax teams). This strategic role will report to the Director of Technical Accounting and work closely with the VP Finance and Controller, cross-functional executives, and key external partners.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA, using a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation assistance is offered to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Diagnose and resolve complex technical accounting issues quickly & accurately, and document accounting positions in memorandums.

Manage and oversee the financial aspects of contractual agreements

Collaborate cross-functionally with teams such as FP&A, tax, legal, research, product and operations to provide accounting guidance on contracts, business initiatives, and new transactions.

Analyze and efficiently document proper accounting for complex transactions under a wide variety of US GAAP topics including:

ASC 350 Intangible assets



ASC 606 Revenue



ASC 718 Stock compensation



ASC 730 Research and development



ASC 805 Business combinations



ASC 808 Collaboration arrangements



ASC 810 Consolidation



ASC 820 Fair Value



ASC 842 Leases

Oversee and improve processes for technical accounting areas, including capitalized software, revenue and partnerships.

Stay abreast of new accounting pronouncements and lead the implementation of necessary changes in accounting policies and practices.

Assist in the preparation and review of financial statements and disclosures.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

A Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of progressive experience in technical accounting roles, including experience with SaaS revenue recognition under ASC 606.

CPA or equivalent, with a deep understanding of US GAAP, particularly in complex accounting areas.

Proven experience in a Big Four national office, accounting advisory consulting practice, or industry experience in a technical accounting role.

Proven ability to diagnose and resolve complex accounting issues effectively and efficiently.

Strong communication skills, demonstrating the ability to explain complex accounting topics to non-accounting stakeholders.

Experience working with modern software and systems, particularly NetSuite and Workiva are a plus.

Strong analytical skills and experience in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $240,000 — $240,000 USD