San Francisco, California, United States — Finance
About the Team
OpenAI Equity Administration is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. The Senior Manager of Global Equity Administration will work across the company to ensure integrity in our equity programs, adherence to global compliance requirements, and alignment of equity strategies with organizational goals.
About the Role
We’re looking for an experienced Senior Manager, Global Equity Administration who will manage the day-to-day operations and administration of our equity program. This role requires someone who can build, scale, and adapt our processes to support our organization’s rapid growth.
This hands-on role will report to the Head of Equity Administration. This role will partner closely with internal stakeholders such as Legal and HR to align equity administration with the company's broader objectives and enable us to attract world class talent.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We're looking for a blend of:
You might thrive in this role if:
#LI-OC1
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.