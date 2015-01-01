About the Team

OpenAI Equity Administration is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. The Senior Manager of Global Equity Administration will work across the company to ensure integrity in our equity programs, adherence to global compliance requirements, and alignment of equity strategies with organizational goals.

About the Role

We’re looking for an experienced Senior Manager, Global Equity Administration who will manage the day-to-day operations and administration of our equity program. This role requires someone who can build, scale, and adapt our processes to support our organization’s rapid growth.

This hands-on role will report to the Head of Equity Administration. This role will partner closely with internal stakeholders such as Legal and HR to align equity administration with the company's broader objectives and enable us to attract world class talent.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Oversee the equity grant process, including securing timely approvals by the Compensation Committee and loading, auditing, and managing the grants in our equity administration system, Shareworks

Own the end-to-end integrity of our equity plan, conducting monthly and quarterly audits and continuously making process improvements to bolster our controls and efficiency

Manage and respond to all equity inquiries from employees and internal stakeholders, including performing ad-hoc analyses for senior leadership and cross-functional partners

Develop equity education materials for our global workforce

Ensure global compliance with annual reporting requirements
Facilitate and support liquidity events such as tender offers

We're looking for a blend of:

8+ years of progressive experience in global equity administration

Thorough knowledge of equity compensation vehicles and their tax implications

Strong experience with equity administration software, particularly Shareworks

Extensive knowledge of of SEC regulations, IRS guidelines, and other relevant legal and tax frameworks pertaining to various equity vehicles

Proven ability to manage complex equity plans in a fast-paced, scaling environment

Robust analytical skills, including exemplary knowledge of excel and analytics tools
Independent self-starter who is extremely organized, able to set priorities, and meet concurrent deadlines

Exemplary interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills
High integrity and ethics in handling confidential information

You might thrive in this role if:

You're meticulous and detail-oriented. Your approach to work is thorough and precise, ensuring no stone is left unturned. You possess a keen eye for the finer details that others might overlook, and you take pride in the accuracy and quality of your work.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You’re intellectually honest.

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.

You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $240,000 — $240,000 USD