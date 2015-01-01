About the Team

The Executive Assistant team at OpenAI provides comprehensive support to organizational leaders. EAs provide crucial administrative, operational, and project support to our leaders, act as strategic partners and advisors to their leaders, and facilitate communication between team members and external stakeholders.

Our leadership team reflects OpenAI’s culture and core values and is a mission-driven, hard-working, kind, and thoughtful group. We take pride in creating a work environment that fosters efficiency, collaboration, open communication, and authenticity, making OpenAI a great place to work for highly accomplished professionals.

About the Role

Our team is the administrative and executive support engine, ensuring that our leaders use their time on the most highly leveraged work. You’ll manage the Executive Assistant (“EA”) team that supports OpenAI’s leadership team, including our CEO and business, research, and technical leaders. Team members manage leaders’ calendars, travel, and relationships and provide other operational, strategic, and project support as needed. We’re seeking someone with extensive experience managing, motivating, and growing a world-class Executive Assistant function and team.

This role and team are based in San Francisco, CA, with some team members working remotely. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Lead and manage the 10+ and growing Executive Assistant team, ensuring world-class support for OpenAI's leadership.

Oversee the recruitment, training, and development of Executive Assistants.

Develop and implement strategies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of executive support.

Foster a collaborative and supportive EA team culture that aligns with OpenAI's values.

Coordinate with other departments, including Recruiting, HR, Legal, and Global Affairs, to ensure seamless communication and workflow.

Act as a liaison between the leadership team and internal/external stakeholders.

Handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion and professionalism.

Contribute to special projects and initiatives as required.

When the need arises, you may also manage complex calendars, travel arrangements, and event planning for senior executives.

You might thrive in this role if you:

You have passion and a deep curiosity for technology and artificial intelligence.

Are a strategist. You deeply understand administrative and operational best practices and have experience advocating for and implementing those practices. Still, you know when and how to customize practices to fit our organization’s needs best. You think and plan forward on the order of years.

Are a people-person . You are energized by interacting with people and build deep cooperative relationships readily. You are inspired by helping people achieve their best work and enjoy coaching and developing others. You are deeply empathetic and understand how to incentivize people toward desired behaviors based on their unique motivations.

Are a builder and a completionist. You not only embrace the opportunity to impact how a company operates directly, but you also revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation, and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision to completion.

Are excited by new challenges. You don't have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You're willing to experiment with new solutions.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $240,000 — $295,000 USD