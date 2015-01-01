San Francisco, California, United States — Executive Administration
About the Team
The Executive Assistant team at OpenAI provides comprehensive support to organizational leaders. EAs provide crucial administrative, operational, and project support to our leaders, act as strategic partners and advisors to their leaders, and facilitate communication between team members and external stakeholders.
Our leadership team reflects OpenAI’s culture and core values and is a mission-driven, hard-working, kind, and thoughtful group. We take pride in creating a work environment that fosters efficiency, collaboration, open communication, and authenticity, making OpenAI a great place to work for highly accomplished professionals.
About the Role
Our team is the administrative and executive support engine, ensuring that our leaders use their time on the most highly leveraged work. You’ll manage the Executive Assistant (“EA”) team that supports OpenAI’s leadership team, including our CEO and business, research, and technical leaders. Team members manage leaders’ calendars, travel, and relationships and provide other operational, strategic, and project support as needed. We’re seeking someone with extensive experience managing, motivating, and growing a world-class Executive Assistant function and team.
This role and team are based in San Francisco, CA, with some team members working remotely. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
