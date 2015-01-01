San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
The Applied team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released ChatGPT; Plugins; DALL·E; and the APIs for GPT-4, GPT-3, embeddings, and fine-tuning. We also operate inference infrastructure at scale. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.
Our customers build fast-growing businesses around our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible. ChatGPT is a prime example of what is currently possible. We simultaneously ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.
The infrastructure that powers the API and ChatGPT is a large-scale deployment of GPU nodes running in dozens of Kubernetes clusters in many regions. The Applied Infrastructure team ensures we have a reliable, highly available platform while setting us up for exponential growth. It additionally ensures that developer productivity remains high to enable us to quickly productize the frontiers of research.
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced and visionary engineering leader to strategically guide and exponentially grow Applied Engineering's infrastructure efforts. This role will entail transitioning from a single infrastructure team to a network of specialized teams over the next few quarters, focusing on areas such as reliability, developer tooling, capacity, and data infrastructure.
Within the next year, we expect this role to look similar to a director of engineering or head of infrastructure. However; since our current team is still small, the expectation is that this role will start with a single team of individual contributors and grow into a much larger set of teams.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.