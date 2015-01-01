About the team

Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.

About the Role

As a Security Engineer you will join our OpenAI engineers and researchers in building, operating and securing transformational AI technologies. This role will focus on all aspects of Defense and Intelligence and will also contribute to the Security team as a strong generalist. In this role, you will:

Drive projects in threat intelligence, detection engineering and incident response

Maintain relationships in and outside of OpenAI for information sharing

Collaborate on cutting-edge AI research, and use AI to improve OpenAI’s Security posture

You’ll make an impact at OpenAI by:

Innovating on threat intelligence infrastructure

Data collection



Tune and measure detection rules



Automate manual analysis processes

Apply threat intelligence to solve security problems

You may be a fit for this role if you have:

Experience in Security or a Security-adjacent field

Experience with Microsoft Azure and/or cloud infrastructure platforms

Knowledge of modern adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Proficiency with a scripting language (e.g. Python, Bash, PowerShell, or similar).

Ability to empathize and collaborate with colleagues, independently manage and run projects, and prioritize efforts for risk reduction.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

