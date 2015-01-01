About the Team

Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.

About the Role

As an Offensive Security Engineer, you will be responsible for leading the development and execution of offensive security tactics to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in our systems with the goal of helping OpenAI improve its cyber defense. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and offensive security research, and will be a resolute team player. In this role, you will:

Drive high leverage offensive security engagements and defensive improvements (in equal parts)

Innovate to develop novel tactics, techniques, and procedures

Collaborate on cutting-edge AI research, and use AI to improve OpenAI’s Security posture

You’ll make an impact at OpenAI by:

Scoping and leading offensive security engagements against OpenAI’s services and infrastructure.

Identifying vulnerabilities impacting OpenAI’s systems, communicating your findings, and contributing to solutions.

Empowering the blue team by enabling measurement and validation of OpenAI’s defensive capabilities.

Building enduring and high-trust partnerships with your colleagues across the organization.

Thinking like an attacker and building like a defender.

You may be a fit for this role if you have:

A track record of providing adversarial simulation that leads to impactful security growth.

A strong background in penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and offensive security research

Knowledge of modern adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Excellent communication skills, and are concise and persuasive.

Experience with public cloud providers (e.g. Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure) and a desire to become an expert at Azure infrastructure.

Experience with Kubernetes infrastructure (container security, orchestration security, authentication/authorization, etc).

Proficiency in programming (Python, Golang, or similar)

Ability to empathize and collaborate with colleagues, independently manage and run projects, and prioritize efforts for risk reduction.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

