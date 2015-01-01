San Francisco, California, United States — Security
About the Team
Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.
The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.
About the Role
As an Offensive Security Engineer, you will be responsible for leading the development and execution of offensive security tactics to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in our systems with the goal of helping OpenAI improve its cyber defense. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and offensive security research, and will be a resolute team player. In this role, you will:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
