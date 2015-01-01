About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence—AI systems that are generally smarter than humans—benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

Since launching our first commercial product, the OpenAI API, in 2020, we've released trailblazing technologies like Codex (which powers GitHub’s Copilot), DALL·E, and ChatGPT, enabling our customers to create innovative features around our APIs. As we pioneer AI technology, we prioritize its responsible use over unbounded growth.

OpenAI Finance works to set the organization up for success in pursuing our mission. OpenAI Revenue works cross-functionally to grow and maintain the Company’s commercial offering. We oversee order-to-cash operations, deal desk, technical revenue analysis, and revenue close, and we ensure that the organization’s revenue processes are efficient, accurate, and compliant with relevant laws and regulations.

About the Role

OpenAI is seeking an experienced Revenue Operations Manager to manage our billing operations team while also immersing themselves in the day-to-day operations. The Revenue Operations Manager will report to the Senior Manager and will help to shape the structures, processes, and culture around billing operations of all commercial offerings at OpenAI. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of billing systems, operations, processes and metrics, and will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of the Billing Operations team.

In this hands-on role, you will work closely with the Deal Desk, Trust & Safety, and Applied teams at OpenAI, and will be a key player in driving the financial success of the organization by building – and sustaining – a world-class billing function.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Oversee all order management and operational billing processes, ensuring the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of customer billing

Partner with cross-functional teams, including GTM, Applied, and Legal, to identify and quantify opportunities to improve the customer experience and the Order-to-Cash process, and to design and implement scalable processes to address those opportunities

Coordinate with the Tax team to ensure that invoicing is compliant with industry and regulatory standards

Work closely with the Trust & Safety team to ensure positive user experience on the platform

Provide recurring insight to OpenAI leadership regarding strategies, programs, practices, and key issues within the Order-to-Cash process

Provide direction, coaching, and leadership for a high-performing billing team

We’re looking for a blend of:

6-8+ years of progressive experience in the Enterprise SaaS/B2B industry, specifically within order management, accounts receivable, and billing operations

3+ years experience of hiring, leading, and developing teams

Project management skills; leadership in continuous improvement projects within order management, accounts receivable, or billing operations, as demonstrated through measurable positive results

High proficiency with contracting systems, payment processors, and ERP systems (e.g. Stripe, Netsuite, Ironclad, Salesforce), as well as Microsoft Excel, GSuite, Slack, and Adobe Acrobat

Proficient with SQL and experience with ad hoc analysis

Exemplary interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

Highly organized, customer-focused, strong attention to detail

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or related field, with an understanding of revenue recognition rules

You might thrive in this role if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple aspects of billing operations in an unprecedented, dynamic organization. You are self-directed and enjoy figuring out the most important problem to work on. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re excited about new challenges. The process of solving complex problems invigorates you. Novel issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can translate the needs of customers and the business into tangible system and process improvements. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You’re intellectually honest.

You’re a world-class leader. You mentor those around you, help set agendas, and unblock company-wide issues. You identify opportunities for cross-functional improvements and emphatically step in to contribute to them. Your commitment to quality is unwavering and you coach the work of those around you to join you at this elevated level.

You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. You are legendary for your attention to detail. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.

You’re passionate about OpenAI’s mission and values.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy