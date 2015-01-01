San Francisco, California, United States — Finance
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence—AI systems that are generally smarter than humans—benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.
Since launching our first commercial product, the OpenAI API, in 2020, we've released trailblazing technologies like Codex (which powers GitHub’s Copilot), DALL·E, and ChatGPT, enabling our customers to create innovative features around our APIs. As we pioneer AI technology, we prioritize its responsible use over unbounded growth.
OpenAI Finance works to set the organization up for success in pursuing our mission. OpenAI Revenue works cross-functionally to grow and maintain the Company’s commercial offering. We oversee order-to-cash operations, deal desk, technical revenue analysis, and revenue close, and we ensure that the organization’s revenue processes are efficient, accurate, and compliant with relevant laws and regulations.
About the Role
OpenAI is seeking an experienced Revenue Operations Manager to manage our billing operations team while also immersing themselves in the day-to-day operations. The Revenue Operations Manager will report to the Senior Manager and will help to shape the structures, processes, and culture around billing operations of all commercial offerings at OpenAI. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of billing systems, operations, processes and metrics, and will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of the Billing Operations team.
In this hands-on role, you will work closely with the Deal Desk, Trust & Safety, and Applied teams at OpenAI, and will be a key player in driving the financial success of the organization by building – and sustaining – a world-class billing function.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We’re looking for a blend of:
You might thrive in this role if:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
