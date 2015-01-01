About the Team

The Post-Training - Core Model team evaluates and improves the capability of the models that power ChatGPT and the OpenAI API.

About the Role

As a Member of Technical Staff on our team, you will research and develop improvements to our models through human data collection, synthetic data studies, supervised fine-tuning, reward modeling, and evaluations.

We’re looking for people who have past scientific experience, are proficient software engineers, and have experience in reinforcement learning or reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) research.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Design, validate, and improve evaluations

Conduct human data campaigns closely informed by development of new RLHF algorithms

Conduct and present on machine learning experiments

Prototype new ideas and algorithms

Launch your innovations into ChatGPT and the API

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a careful scientist and a strong software engineer who wants research with real-world impact

Aren’t scared of the messiness of handling real-world data

Can navigate complicated code bases

Are an effective collaborator and can communicate technical work clearly

Can iterate quickly on lots of ideas and algorithms

Love being on the cutting edge of RL and language model research

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $360,000 — $440,000 USD